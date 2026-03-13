Tariff reduction shows IMF did not mandate quarterly hikes as claimed — Miracles Aboagye

Team Lead for The People’s Forum, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has reacted to the announced reduction in water and electricity tariffs.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a downward adjustment of electricity and water tariffs effective April 1.

The adjustments, pegged at 4.81% for electricity and 3.06% for water, according to the PURC, are aimed at ensuring utility providers remain financially viable while easing the cost burden on consumers.

The development follows previous claims by some government communicators that tariff increases were tied to conditions under Ghana’s programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which they said had been agreed upon by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

However, reacting to the new reduction in a social media post on Friday, March 13, Miracles Aboagye said the latest decision shows the earlier claim was misleading.

He stressed that the development has effectively debunked claims that the IMF programme required Ghana to increase electricity tariffs on a quarterly basis.

“With this, The People’s Forum has laid to rest the long-standing propaganda that there’s a certain IMF conditionality requiring quarterly increases in electricity. Proven to be a barefaced lie,” he stated.

Aboagye further noted that the factors influencing the quarterly tariff adjustments are clearly outlined and include inflation, the cedi-dollar exchange rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel.

He added that The People’s Forum would soon present its full assessment of the tariff reduction and the way forward.

The reduction also comes after the advocacy group recently petitioned the PURC over concerns about the high cost of electricity.