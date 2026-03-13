We’ll monitor compliance with electricity and water tariff reduction — PURC

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has assured consumers it will closely monitor utility providers to ensure full compliance with the newly announced reductions in electricity and water tariffs.

The tariff adjustments, which take effect on April 1, reduce electricity tariffs by an average of 4.81% and water tariffs by 3.06%.

The decision follows the Commission’s quarterly tariff review based on key economic indicators affecting the operations of utility service providers.

“The Commission will continue to monitor operations of the regulated service providers and to hold them accountable to its regulatory standards and benchmarks to ensure value for money and improved quality of service delivery,” the commission said in part of a statement released on Friday, March 13.

The Commission explained that the downward adjustment was influenced by changes in major economic indicators, including the Ghana cedi to US dollar exchange rate, inflation, electricity generation mix, and the cost of natural gas used for thermal power generation.

According to PURC, the cedi recorded a 6.78% improvement against the dollar during the review period, while the average inflation rate used for the quarter dropped significantly.

Under the new rates, residential electricity customers will see reductions of about 1.66%, while some industrial and high-voltage consumers will benefit from deeper cuts.

Water tariffs across residential, commercial, and institutional categories have also been adjusted downward by 3.06%.