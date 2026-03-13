Electricity and water tariffs reduced by 4.81% and 3.06% respectively effective April 1 — PURC

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a downward adjustment of electricity and water tariffs effective April 1, 2026.

The move follows a quarterly review of key economic indicators, including the Ghana Cedi-US Dollar exchange rate, inflation, electricity generation mix, and fuel costs.

The adjustments, pegged at 4.81% for electricity and 3.06% for water, according to the PURC, are aimed at ensuring utility providers remain financially viable while easing the cost burden on consumers.

“The Commission wishes to announce a downward adjustment in electricity tariffs of an average reduction of 4.81% and a 3.06% reduction in water tariffs,” a PURC release dated Friday, March 13, said in part.

The decision also introduces, for the first time, a commercial Electric Vehicle (EV) charging tariff to promote green energy transition.

The quarterly review considered factors such as a 6.78% drop in the Ghana Cedi-US Dollar exchange rate and a 47.87% reduction in average inflation from the previous quarter, alongside a slight increase in the price of natural gas used for thermal electricity generation.

Residential electricity customers will see a reduction ranging from 1.66% to 3.63% depending on consumption, while high-voltage commercial customers will benefit from a 15.43% drop.

Water tariffs for households and non-residential users will also decrease, with lifeline residential customers paying 593.49 GHp per cubic metre, down from 612.25 GHp.

PURC further assured that it will continue to monitor service providers to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and value for money.