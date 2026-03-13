NCA to enforce limits on number of SIM cards per person

The Acting Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Ing Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, has announced plans to enforce limits on the number of SIM cards individuals can register as part of efforts to reduce fraud and strengthen security within the telecommunications sector.

According to him, the ability of individuals to register unlimited SIM cards has contributed to the rise in fraudulent activities, particularly as mobile numbers have become closely linked to financial services such as mobile money.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV on Friday, March 13, the NCA boss said the measure will be implemented during the upcoming SIM registration exercise.

“One of the things we didn’t enforce the last time was the cap on numbers,” he said. “Because if people have unlimited access to numbers, it encourages fraud.”

He explained that the authority intends to strictly apply the limit during the next phase of SIM registration to prevent individuals from holding an excessive number of mobile lines.

The move forms part of a broader regulatory reform being developed by the NCA to strengthen oversight of telecommunications services in the country.

Ing Fianko disclosed that the authority is currently drafting new regulations to guide the process.

“We are working on a legislative instrument for number regulations,” he said.

He indicated that the draft regulations are currently undergoing stakeholder consultations before they are submitted to Parliament for approval.

According to him, limiting the number of SIM cards per user will enhance accountability and make it easier for security agencies to trace individuals who use mobile numbers for fraudulent activities.

“Mobile numbers are now like bank accounts because of mobile money, so it is important that we ensure there is trust and confidence in the numbers,” he said.

The NCA believes the new measure will help reduce telecom related fraud and improve the integrity of Ghana’s digital communications ecosystem.