Big push for new Justice (Part 15)

King Abdullah said to President Morales:”I think we need to talk!”

Both got up, walked over to the big windows overlooking the Hudson River. It was a quiet and sunny day. People went about their daily activities and no one seemed to care about the historic motion tabled before the world community in that room.

King Abdullah locked concerned and looked at his friend he had got to know quite well over the years he had been in office calling each other on a regular basis right into the eyes and said: ’You know what I am thinking, right?”

President Morales responded:”I guess so!”

Both looked back over their shoulders to ensure they were not being listened to. None of the other heads of states took any notice of them looking out of the windows. A ferry crossed the river, a speedboat caused high waves, a bird was singing in the trees below their eyes.

“This tends to be a disaster, my friend!” whispered King Abdullah concerned. “The African Union has high hopes for their motion tabled to pass. They have made loud noises in their countries and promised their people to be successful. They do not want to fail. Now you hear what other nations have to say. Not only do they question the Transatlantic Slave Trade is supposedly the worst crime against humanity and mankind but they use the current state of affairs in Africa to turn the whole issue against them. When and as the African Union argues its case on moral grounds the personalities of African leaders will be questioned. What will be argued behind the scenes will not be seen in public yet…as we all know…will eventually influence the final outcome of the debate.”

“I fully agree,” said President Guterres who had quietly approached the two leaders having called the others to have a short break of half an hour to take some refreshment prepared outside in the corridor. Both statesmen turned to him in surprise.

President Guterres continued by saying:”I advised the African Union not to come out at this moment in history. I told them when they have put their houses in order they have every right to make their point and win the argument in the end. Considering the various human crimes in history of which we shared some highlights today…how can someone not remember those tragic moments…the African Union would be in a much better place. I tried and tried my very best…but here we are. The situation is what it is now.”

“And we must patiently wait how things will unfold…and most of all…will end,” commented King Abdullah leaving the room with his friends having to make an important call home before taking some refreshment.

“Gentleman…please my dear friends…let's please focus on our mandate. I do understand and appreciate that all of you have great sentiments, concerns and ideas about the issues on the table…but please, again…let's hear each other out before making statements later we might regret,” said Chairman President Torge Hansen of Norway. “The African Union has requested from us all to return all the…how they see it…stolen artifacts. Now our people in our various museums for generations have enjoyed African artifacts and are accustomed to them. In some cases countries or private individuals have paid money for it in good faith assuming they would be theirs forever. Now they realize their ownership gets questioned by African leaders arguing the people selling these precious and priceless artifacts to them had no right in the first place to have done so. Artifacts that during colonial times were exported from Africa to Europe or elsewhere must be given back immediately. Some of us have in the past already given back some artifacts permanently or on a lease agreement. Now the African states want all stolen artifacts back regardless how they came into our hands in the first place. We as a committee now must discuss this matter and come up with some kind of recommendation. But before we do that…as time has already advanced…I suggest to all of you that we take a break here and continue the next time. Bye for now…all of you.”