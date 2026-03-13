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Ghana Embassy in Qatar urges stranded nationals to submit travel details amid flight disruptions

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Embassy of Ghana in Doha
FRI, 13 MAR 2026
Embassy of Ghana in Doha

The Embassy of Ghana in Doha, Qatar, has called on Ghanaian nationals affected by the suspension of commercial flights in Qatar to submit their travel details to the mission to facilitate their departure.

The notice follows the closure of airspace and the suspension of regular commercial flight operations in Qatar amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The move forms part of efforts by the mission to assist affected Ghanaians, particularly those holding valid tickets with Qatar Airways, who are either in transit in Doha or awaiting departure from the country.

“The Embassy of Ghana wishes to inform Ghanaians affected by the closure of the airspace and suspension of regular commercial flights operations in Qatar that the host authorities have directed that Ghanaians with valid Qatar Airways tickets either in transit in Doha or residents awaiting their departures from Doha, are kindly requested to furnish the Embassy with their names, biodata pages of their passports as well as copies of their tickets,” the notice issued on March 12 read.

The Embassy asked affected persons to submit the required documents through its official email to enable it coordinate with the relevant authorities.

The directive comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran on Saturday, February 28, which have since triggered retaliatory strikes and heightened uncertainty across the region.

The Embassy had earlier launched an emergency registration exercise for Ghanaian nationals in Qatar as part of preparedness measures.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Doha hereby urges all Ghanaian nationals residing in the State of Qatar to immediately register their details with the Embassy as part of ongoing emergency preparedness measures,” the earlier statement said.

According to the mission, the registration was intended to help authorities communicate with Ghanaian nationals, provide assistance where necessary, and coordinate evacuation arrangements in case the security situation in the region deteriorates further.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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