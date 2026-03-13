ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The optics don’t look good with you in your brother’s jet – Manasseh tells Mahama

  Fri, 13 Mar 2026
Headlines The optics don’t look good with you in your brother’s jet – Manasseh tells Mahama
FRI, 13 MAR 2026 2

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has raised concerns about the public perception surrounding the president’s use of a private jet owned by his brother for official travel.

In an open letter shared on social media, Manasseh said that while the arrangement may have been intended to reduce the cost of presidential travel, it raises important governance and perception issues.

“The president’s move may be well-intentioned, but this is governance,” he stated.

He explained that even in situations where no improper benefit exists, the circumstances could still create doubt among members of the public.

“To someone who loses a government contract to a businessman whose jet the president uses, the perception could easily be that the government is returning a favour,” he said.

To illustrate his point, Manasseh used an analogy. “Imagine being in a class where the lecturer’s girlfriend comes first. She may be the most brilliant student, but how many students would not suspect the relationship influenced the result?” he asked.

According to him, such perceptions are the very situations that conflict of interest rules are meant to avoid.

“That is why the president must separate the business of the state from his private relationship with family,” he said.

Manasseh stressed that maintaining public confidence in government decision making is essential to good governance.

“The optics don’t look good with the president in his brother’s jet,” he added.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Mick | 3/13/2026 2:09:50 PM

Why President mahama still making these mistakes and has not learned from his past

Comments2
Top Stories

55 minutes ago

President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefuo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II I will walk from Dormaa Ahenkro to Accra to thank you if you complete Accra-Kuma...

1 hour ago

World leaders arrive in Ghana for Next Steps Conference on reparatory justice World leaders arrive in Ghana for Next Steps Conference on reparatory justice 

1 hour ago

GNFS saves newly built Asankrangwa court from fire destruction GNFS saves newly built Asankrangwa court from fire destruction

1 hour ago

Minority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin New study highlights Ghana’s parliamentary opposition leader Afenyo Markin as mo...

2 hours ago

Air pollution now Ghana’s second leading risk factor for death — Reports reveal Air pollution now Ghana’s second leading risk factor for death — Reports reveal

2 hours ago

Gender Ministry to address legal disparities in age of consent to sex and marriage Gender Ministry to address legal disparities in age of consent to sex and marria...

2 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

2 hours ago

V/R: Missionary flouting directives by Regional Minister to move from foot of Adaklu mountain V/R: Missionary flouting directives by Regional Minister to move from foot of Ad...

2 hours ago

Former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe Sedina Tamakloe is in prison — NDC lawyer confirms

2 hours ago

UE/R: Bolga notorious robber, accomplice busted in Zorbisi after dawn attack on woman UE/R: Bolga notorious robber, accomplice busted in Zorbisi after dawn attack on ...

Just in....
body-container-line