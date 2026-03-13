The optics don’t look good with you in your brother’s jet – Manasseh tells Mahama

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has raised concerns about the public perception surrounding the president’s use of a private jet owned by his brother for official travel.

In an open letter shared on social media, Manasseh said that while the arrangement may have been intended to reduce the cost of presidential travel, it raises important governance and perception issues.

“The president’s move may be well-intentioned, but this is governance,” he stated.

He explained that even in situations where no improper benefit exists, the circumstances could still create doubt among members of the public.

“To someone who loses a government contract to a businessman whose jet the president uses, the perception could easily be that the government is returning a favour,” he said.

To illustrate his point, Manasseh used an analogy. “Imagine being in a class where the lecturer’s girlfriend comes first. She may be the most brilliant student, but how many students would not suspect the relationship influenced the result?” he asked.

According to him, such perceptions are the very situations that conflict of interest rules are meant to avoid.

“That is why the president must separate the business of the state from his private relationship with family,” he said.

Manasseh stressed that maintaining public confidence in government decision making is essential to good governance.

“The optics don’t look good with the president in his brother’s jet,” he added.