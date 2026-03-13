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World Bank Group Managing Director Pascal Donohoe to visit Ghana

  Fri, 13 Mar 2026
General News World Bank Group Managing Director Pascal Donohoe
FRI, 13 MAR 2026
World Bank Group Managing Director Pascal Donohoe

World Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer will visit Ghana and Liberia from March 15 - 20, 2026.

This will be his first visit to West Africa since his appointment in November 2025. The visit underscores the World Bank Group’s support for Ghana’s macroeconomic recovery and its commitment to translating reforms into growth and jobs through private capital mobilization, knowledge, and global expertise.

During his visit, Mr. Donohoe will meet with His Excellency President John Mahama in Accra and His Excellency President Joseph Baokai in Monrovia. He will also hold high-level discussions with senior government officials on key development priorities in both countries, with a focus on accelerating job creation, improving electricity access through Mission 300, and strengthening economic governance. The visit will also highlight efforts to improve development outcomes across key sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture under AgriConnect, and learning poverty.

In Accra, the Managing Director will meet with the Minister of Finance, the Speaker of Parliament, development partners, civil society representatives, respected leaders in the business community, and African‑based Think Tanks to discuss scalable solutions to development challenges. Mr. Donohoe will also deliver a lecture on “Building Skills, Creating Jobs, and Empowering Africa's Future” at the University of Ghana. In addition, he will visit the Ghana Accountability and Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) and Africa's largest single rooftop solar project – LMI which supplies 16.82 MW of energy to businesses within the Tema Free Zone Enclave.

While in Liberia, Paschal Donohoe will meet with the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, the Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, and private sector leaders to engage on priority areas – education, energy, private investment. He will also visit the Mount Coffee Hydro-Power Plant, which supplies 88 megawatts of electricity to Monrovia and surrounding areas. The site is also hosting the construction of a 20 megawatts solar photovoltaic plant.

Source: Word Bank

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