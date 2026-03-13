Mahama grabs honorary PhD from Yonsei University

Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, has officially conferred an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Administration on President John Dramani Mahama for his contributions to national transformation, economic development, and engagement with the global academic community.

The degree was formally conferred on Friday, March 13, 2026, by the university's leadership, including President Yoon Dog-sup and Kim Hyun-chul, Dean of the Graduate School.

In his acceptance speech, President Mahama said: “This honour you have bestowed upon me today is one that I accept on behalf of all the people of Ghana as a symbol of the deep respect and mutual relations and admiration that exists between our two countries.”

He further emphasised the importance of international cooperation and youth empowerment, adding: “May the friendship between Ghana and Korea continue to grow deeper and stronger. May we all commit ourselves to choosing peace over conflict, cooperation over confrontation, and hope over despair. May we always lead with truth and strive for excellence. And to all the young people in Korea, especially the students of Yonsei University.”

The honorary doctorate highlights President Mahama's enduring influence in public service and international engagement, reinforcing ties between Ghana and South Korea.