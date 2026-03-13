Foreign Affairs Ministry warns of rising QNET-related travel scams

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cautioned Ghanaians, especially the youth, to be wary of individuals and networks linked to QNET and other similar schemes that lure people with false promises of opportunities abroad.

According to the Ministry, several victims have been deceived into travelling outside Ghana under the pretext of employment, business opportunities, or assistance in securing visas to Europe.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 13, the Ministry said the increasing trend has resulted in some Ghanaian nationals becoming stranded or facing serious difficulties after arriving in foreign countries.

“The Ministry has observed with concern the increasing incidents of Ghanaian nationals who are being lured to travel outside the country under false pretences, including promises of employment opportunities, business prospects, and assistance in securing European visas,” the statement read in part.

The Ministry further noted that such deceptive arrangements have exposed many victims to difficult and exploitative situations abroad.

“These deceptive schemes have resulted in several victims being stranded, detained by foreign immigration authorities, or subjected to distressing and exploitative conditions abroad,” the statement noted.

It therefore urged the public to exercise caution and verify travel, recruitment, and business offers through official and trusted channels before making any financial commitments or travelling.

The Ministry also called on parents, guardians and community leaders to help educate the public about the risks associated with such schemes.