French soldier killed in Iraq as pro-Iran group vows to target French interests

A French soldier has been killed and several wounded in an attack in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan, President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed, describing the attack as "unacceptable". It is France's first military death in the Middle East war.

Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion "died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq," Macron posted on X early Friday, adding that several soldiers were also wounded.

France has hundreds of troops based in the Erbil region as part of a broader international coalition to fight Islamic State armed group militants in the area.

"This attack against our forces engaged in the fight against Daesh (Islamic State) since 2015 is unacceptable," he said.

"The war in Iran cannot justify such attacks," he added.

He did not say who was behind the attack.

Earlier, a pro-Iranian Iraqi group warned that French interests in the region were now targets after the arrival of France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to "the area of operations of the American Central Command", referring to NATO.

The statement on Ashab Alkahf's Telegram channel also warned "our brothers in the security forces" to stay away from a base it said housed French troops.

The group did not directly claim responsibility for the attack.

Iran says European countries helped create conditions for US and Israeli attacks

Drone strikes

The French military said earlier that drones had hit a base where troops were taking part in counter-terrorism training with Iraqi counterparts.

The governor of Erbil said the strike involved two drones and hit a base in Mala Qara, around 40 kilometres from the regional capital.

Iraq's Erbil in the crossfire with drones and power cuts

The soldier's death follows a separate drone strike on an Italian base in Erbil, within a military compound that was hosting other foreign troops.

No injuries were reported in that attack, but Italy said it was temporarily withdrawing its military personnel from the base.

Soldiers from several countries, including Italy and France, are training members of the Kurdish security forces in Iraqi Kurdistan as part of the anti-jihadist coalition led by Washington.

"Their presence in Iraq is strictly within the framework of the fight against terrorism," Macron posted on Friday.

France is deploying about a dozen warships, including its aircraft carrier strike group, to the Mediterranean, Red Sea and potentially the Strait of Hormuz.

'If the Strait of Hormuz were to remain closed, we would face a major crisis'

Macron has insisted that his country's stance in the Middle East war is "strictly defensive".

(with newswires)