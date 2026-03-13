Ukraine's Zelensky in Paris as part of EU tour to bolster war effort

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday as part of a European tour to drum up vital support from allies in the war effort against Russia, amid concerns over the conflict in the Middle East.

The Ukrainian president is keen to rally diplomatic and military support from Western allies, as Russia's full-scale invasion enters its fifth year with no breakthrough in sight.

Macron and Zelensky will focus on increasing pressure on Russia by targeting its "shadow fleet" of tankers, used to transport oil in breach of sanctions imposed since 2022, the French presidency said.

United States President Donald Trump said this week that some oil sanctions would be lifted as part of attempts to keep international oil prices down. He did not explicitly mention Russia, although the comment followed a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said the planned meeting in Paris would obstruct the peace process and that the "very idea of trying to put pressure on Russia is absurd".

Zelensky and Macron are also expected to discuss diplomatic efforts to halt the war in Ukraine, Macron's office said.

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Peace deal

The US is pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree to a peace deal, but a third round of three-party talks has been derailed by the war in the Middle East.

New talks could be held in Switzerland or Turkey, according to Zelensky.

France, the United Kingdom and Germany, known as the Coalition of the Willing, have been a driving force in Europe for support for Ukraine, offering security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.

Romania – another important ally of Ukraine's – hosted Zelensky on Thursday, for a visit to an F-16 fighter jet training centre and a meeting with President Nicusor Dan and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

The two countries signed a statement of intent to produce drones together. The project would be partially funded through EU's SAFE Initiative, by up to €200 million, said a statement signed by both sides.

Romania, a NATO member, has seen repeated violations of its airspace, including drone fragments falling on to its soil, since the war in Ukraine began.

Since the US under Trump scaled back much of its support for Ukraine last year, Germany has become Kyiv's biggest backer and has significantly increased its military aid.

Berlin has pledged €11.5 billion in aid for 2026, including Iris-T air defence systems and Patriot batteries.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has stressed that the Ukraine war remains "the greatest security policy challenge for Europe" despite the developments in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Zelensky hosted Germany's parliament speaker Julia Kloeckner, who reiterated Berlin's ongoing support for Ukraine.

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"No democracy should become accustomed to a neighbouring state denying its right to exist. That is why we are offering Ukraine political, financial, humanitarian and military support," she told the Ukrainian parliament, becoming the first representative of Germany to address the chamber.

Zelensky is also expected to visit Spain as part of his European tour. Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles told journalists on Wednesday that Spain had "not forgotten" Ukraine.

In November, Ukraine secured a fresh military aid package worth €615 million from Spain after meetings with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.

(with AFP)