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Fri, 13 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Asiedu Nketia’s “If Everyone Becomes Police, Who Will Be the Thief?” Remark and Ghana’s Security Debate

Asiedu Nketia’s “If Everyone Becomes Police, Who Will Be the Thief?” Remark and Ghana’s Security Debate

Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Recent remarks by Johnson Asiedu Nketia have sparked discussion about policing levels and public security in Ghana. Speaking on the growing number of security personnel in the country, the veteran politician posed a rhetorical question: “If everybody becomes a police officer, who will be the thief?”

The comment was widely interpreted as a critique of the continuous recruitment into the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies. His argument suggests that an excessive focus on expanding the police force may not necessarily solve crime if underlying socio-economic issues are not addressed.

However, security analysts and others have countered that increasing police numbers actually improves public safety, particularly in countries where the police-to-population ratio remains below international recommendations.

The UN Standard for Police-to-Population Ratio
The United Nations commonly references a benchmark suggesting about one police officer for every 450–500 citizens to ensure effective policing and public safety. Many developing countries struggle to meet this standard.

In Ghana’s case, analysts argue that the country has historically fallen short of this ratio, meaning there are still fewer officers relative to the population than recommended. Because of this gap, recruitment drives into the Ghana Police Service and other security institutions are often justified as necessary for improving law enforcement coverage, rapid response, and community policing.

More Police, More Security?
Supporters of increased recruitment believe that more officers on the streets can deter crime, strengthen community trust, and improve the capacity to respond to emergencies. They argue that crime prevention depends not only on economic development but also on visible and adequately staffed security institutions.

Critics, however, maintain that numbers alone do not guarantee safety. They stress that effective policing also requires proper training, logistics, intelligence systems, and accountability.

Balancing the Debate
The discussion sparked by Asiedu Nketia’s remark highlights a broader policy debate in Ghana:
Should the focus be on increasing police numbers, or
Should the emphasis be on improving economic conditions and institutional efficiency to reduce crime?

Most experts agree that both approaches must work together. While meeting international policing standards is important, addressing unemployment, inequality, and social issues also plays a major role in reducing criminal activity.

Conclusion
Asiedu Nketia’s rhetorical question has triggered a meaningful conversation about security policy in Ghana. While some see his comment as a warning against over-militarizing society, others argue that Ghana still needs more police officers to meet international standards and improve public safety.

Ultimately, the challenge for policymakers is finding the right balance between adequate policing and broader socio-economic development to ensure lasting security.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1354 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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