Iran’s New Supreme Leader and the Conditions for Peace in the U.S.–Israel War

The Middle East conflict escalated dramatically in 2026 when the United States and Israel launched large-scale military strikes on Iran, triggering a regional war. During the early phase of the conflict, Iran’s longtime leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, leading to a rapid leadership transition in Tehran. His son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was soon appointed as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, tasked with guiding the country through one of the most serious crises in its modern history.

Amid continuing attacks and retaliation, Iranian leaders have outlined several conditions under which Tehran would consider ending the war with the United States and Israel.

Emergence of the New Supreme Leader

After the killing of Ali Khamenei during the early stages of the conflict, Iran’s leadership quickly moved to appoint a successor. The Assembly of Experts, a clerical body responsible for selecting the country’s supreme leader, chose Mojtaba Khamenei to replace his father.

In his first statement since assuming the position, Mojtaba Khamenei adopted a strong tone, promising to avenge Iranian casualties and continue resisting U.S. and Israeli military actions. He also warned that Iran could use strategic tools such as blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, to pressure its adversaries.

His leadership marks a continuation of Iran’s hard-line stance during the conflict.

Iran’s Conditions for Peace

Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, have stated that the war could end if certain key conditions are met. These demands are intended to guarantee Iran’s security and compensate for the damage caused by the war.

Recognition of Iran’s Sovereignty

Iran insists that the United States and Israel must recognize its political system and national sovereignty. Tehran argues that the military attacks violate international law and must stop before any negotiations can take place.

Compensation for War Damage

Another major condition is financial reparations for the destruction caused by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian cities, military bases, and infrastructure. Iranian leaders say compensation is necessary to rebuild the country and support civilians affected by the conflict.

Security Guarantees Against Future Attacks

Iran also demands binding international guarantees that the United States and Israel will not launch further military attacks in the future. Without such guarantees, Tehran believes that any ceasefire would be temporary and unstable.

Continued Escalation of the Conflict

Despite presenting conditions for peace, the new Supreme Leader has indicated that Iran will continue military pressure while negotiations remain uncertain. Iranian forces have launched missile and drone attacks on regional targets, and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted global oil markets.

International observers warn that the war could expand further if diplomatic solutions are not reached.

Conclusion

The appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader represents a major turning point in the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel. While Tehran has expressed willingness to consider peace, it insists on three core conditions: recognition of Iran’s sovereignty, payment of war reparations, and guarantees against future attacks.

Whether these demands can form the basis of a peace agreement remains uncertain, but they currently define Iran’s official position in negotiations over ending the war.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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