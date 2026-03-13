Iran Rejects U.S.–Israeli Plan for Uprising

Iran has rejected claims and strategies by the United States and Israel that military pressure and strikes would trigger a popular uprising to overthrow the Iranian government. Recent developments in the 2026 conflict show that despite heavy attacks and political pressure, the Iranian regime has remained in power and has pushed back strongly against foreign interference.

Background of the Conflict

On 28 February 2026, the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran in a major military operation targeting government facilities, military infrastructure, and nuclear-related sites. The attacks also killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, escalating tensions and starting a wider regional conflict.

The operation was part of a broader strategy by Washington and Tel Aviv to weaken Iran’s leadership and military capabilities. Some officials hoped that the strikes would create conditions for internal unrest or a popular uprising that could lead to regime change in Tehran.

Iran Rejects Uprising Narrative

Iranian leaders have strongly rejected the idea that foreign attacks could trigger a rebellion inside the country. Government officials accused the United States and Israel of attempting to destabilize Iran and interfere in its internal affairs.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father after the assassination, vowed to continue resisting the U.S. and Israel and warned of further retaliation. He also promised revenge for the attacks and said Iran would continue confronting its enemies in the region.

Military Strikes Failed to Trigger Revolution

Despite extensive bombing campaigns and thousands of targets being hit, the Iranian government has not collapsed. Analysts and opposition groups say that external military strikes alone are unlikely to cause regime change without strong internal support from the population.

Israeli officials themselves have reportedly acknowledged that there was no clear plan for regime change, and that expectations of a spontaneous uprising inside Iran may have been unrealistic.

Regional and Global Consequences

The ongoing conflict has caused major geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Iran has threatened retaliation against U.S. bases and regional allies and has warned it could disrupt global oil supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping passage for energy.

The war has also raised concerns about a broader regional conflict involving Iran-aligned groups in countries such as Lebanon and Iraq, while international organizations continue to call for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions.

Conclusion

Iran’s leadership has firmly rejected what it describes as a U.S.–Israeli attempt to provoke an internal uprising. Although military strikes have significantly damaged Iranian infrastructure and leadership, they have not produced the regime collapse that some policymakers anticipated. Instead, the conflict appears to be deepening regional instability and prolonging tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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