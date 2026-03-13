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Speeding vehicle knocks down road repair worker near Koforidua Technical University

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Tragedy Speeding vehicle knocks down road repair worker near Koforidua Technical University
FRI, 13 MAR 2026

Disturbing CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a speeding vehicle knocked down a road repair worker near the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region.

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, captures the worker carrying out routine road maintenance work when a vehicle allegedly moving at high speed crashed him, sending the young man sprawling onto the roadside.

While details about the identity of the victim and his current condition remain unclear, eyewitnesses at the scene say the injured worker was rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment following the crash.

The CCTV footage has sparked outrage online, with many Ghanaians condemning reckless driving and speeding on major roads, particularly in areas with ongoing road works where workers are especially vulnerable.

Road crashes remain a serious concern in Ghana, with authorities and road safety advocates repeatedly warning motorists to slow down and exercise caution when approaching road repair sites and communities. Speeding and negligent driving have been identified as leading contributors to road injuries and fatalities nationwide.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the police or traffic authorities regarding the crash or the victim’s condition.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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