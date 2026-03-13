GREL boosts sanitation in Eguafo Breman with new ultramodern kindergarten toilet facility

Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) has commissioned a newly constructed toilet facility for the kindergarten school at Eguafo Breman in the Central Region as part of its commitment to improving sanitation and supporting education in its host communities.

The facility, which was constructed at a cost of GH¢272,000, was officially handed over during a ceremony attended by chiefs, community leaders, parents and school authorities.

Speaking at the event, the Corporate Affairs Manager of GREL, Perry Acheampong, said the project forms part of the company’s efforts to enhance the quality of life in communities where it operates.

According to him, access to proper sanitation facilities is essential in creating a healthy and supportive learning environment for young children.

“Education is the foundation of every progressive society. When children have access to a safe, clean and supportive learning environment, they are better positioned to grow, learn and contribute meaningfully to their communities,” he stated.

He explained that the new facility will help pupils of the Eguafo Breman Kindergarten School learn in an environment that promotes dignity, hygiene and good health.

Mr. Acheampong also noted that the project builds on the company’s longstanding relationship with the community. He revealed that in 2019, GREL constructed the kindergarten school block for the community at a cost of GH¢340,000, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to education.

He emphasized that corporate social responsibility remains a core value of the company, stressing that GREL believes strongly in growing together with the communities that host its operations.

The Corporate Affairs Manager also highlighted the role of farmers in the company’s success, noting that thousands of rubber farmers living in rural communities are the backbone of the rubber industry.

According to him, agribusiness has the potential to drive rural development if agriculture goes beyond production to include processing, value addition and rural industrialisation.

“When agricultural products such as rubber are processed locally, jobs are created, incomes improve and communities grow stronger,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Community Relations Manager of GREL, Peter Atuora, urged the school authorities and the community to take good care of the facility.

According to him, proper maintenance of the facility will encourage the company to undertake more development projects in the community.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mercy Ekua Lissah, expressed gratitude to GREL for the support and appealed to the school and the community to ensure that the facility is properly maintained so it can serve generations of pupils.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Eguafo Breman and Kyedomhen of the Eguafo Traditional Area, Nana Gyan Dadzie I, thanked GREL for its continuous support and commitment to the development of the community.

He commended the company for always thinking about the welfare of the people and providing assistance when necessary.

Nana Gyan Dadzie I, however, appealed to the company to consider supporting the community with a CHPS compound in the future to help address health challenges facing residents.

The chief expressed hope that such a project could be realised in the coming years to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

The ceremony ended with appreciation from community members, who noted that the new sanitation facility will significantly improve hygiene and the learning environment for pupils in the community.