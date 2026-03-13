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Fri, 13 Mar 2026 Headlines

Ga-Dangme traditional leaders threaten to exhume Daddy Lumba's body buried his East Legon residence

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
The late highlife legend, Daddy LumbaThe late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba

Tension is reportedly mounting between Ga-Dangme traditional authorities and the family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba following claims that the late musician was buried at his private residence in East Legon without adherence to traditional customs.

According to emerging reports, some Ga-Dangme traditional leaders have issued a strong warning, vowing to storm the East Legon residence and exhume the body if the family continues to disregard their summons regarding the burial arrangements.

The warning follows the alleged failure of the now-destooled family head, Kofi Tupac, to appear before the traditional authorities for the second time after the earlier summons to discuss the matter.

Speaking on behalf of the Nungua traditional authority, Reverend Dr. Jesse Ankrah, who represented the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo, stated on Thursday, March 12, 2026, that the elders had patiently waited for hours, expecting the family head to appear before them.

He said their efforts proved futile as the family representative failed to show up again, a move the leaders believe shows disregard for Ga-Dangme customs and authority.

Rev. Dr. Ankrah explained that under Ga-Adangbe customary laws, burials are traditionally expected to take place within designated community cemeteries or approved ancestral lands.

He further noted that when a family intends to bury a deceased person outside such designated areas—especially within private residential property certain traditional rites must first be performed to seek spiritual approval and cleansing of the land.

Failure to observe these customs, he said, is believed to have spiritual implications for both the land and the surrounding community.

The traditional leaders, therefore warned that if the family continues to ignore their invitations and fails to cooperate with the traditional authorities, they will have no option but to take further action.

Rev. Dr. Ankrah indicated that the leaders would mobilize and visit the residence in East Legon to exhume the body of Daddy Lumba and conduct the necessary traditional rites to cleanse the land.

According to him, such measures would be taken strictly in accordance with Ga-Dangme traditions to protect the spiritual integrity of the land.

Despite the strong warning, the traditional leaders say they will continue to give peaceful dialogue and cooperation with the family a chance. They are therefore urging the family head of the late Daddy Lumba, and other representatives of the late musician’s family to appear before them for the necessary actions to be taken to cleanse the land.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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