Felix Kwakye explains why presidential jet was grounded after several repair works in France

The government has explained that concerns over reliability and security are behind the current arrangement for President John Dramani Mahama’s air travel.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Thursday, March 12, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, said the Ghana Air Force itself raised reservations about using the state aircraft for presidential transport.

“The Air Force itself has said that because of security concerns and the frequent breakdown, they won’t recommend it be used for the president,” he said.

Ofosu Kwakye noted that the challenges go beyond occasional maintenance issues, describing the aircraft’s operational reliability as a major concern. “They have indicated that its operations have proved unreliable and that it costs too much to maintain because the slightest movement requires repairs,” he stated.

He explained that the government currently has limited options while awaiting a more dependable solution. Because of these constraints, the president has adopted a temporary measure until a suitable state aircraft is available.

“Until then, the president says, ‘Let me use this arrangement that does not impose significant cost on the state pending the arrival of the aircraft,’” Ofosu Kwakye said.

The minister emphasised that the current arrangement is not permanent. “So it is not a permanent arrangement in any event. It is only because the state is constrained by the non-availability of a reliable aircraft,” he added.

How Ghana's presidential jet underwent several 'cut and paste' of unending leakages in France

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, in November 2025 announced that Ghana’s presidential Falcon 900EX EASy jet was going to return home from France after undergoing an extensive maintenance and repair exercise.

Addressing Parliament, Mr. Genfi explained that the aircraft was sent to the Dassault Falcon Service (DFS) facility in Le Bourget, France, on March 11, 2025, for its mandatory 24-month or 1,600-flight-hour inspection to ensure continued airworthiness.

He said the comprehensive maintenance covered all major systems, functional checks, and the resolution of corrosion issues previously detected in the aircraft’s fuel tanks, which had initially delayed its return.

“Mr. Speaker, the corrosion spots found within the aircraft’s fuel tanks have been thoroughly repaired and cleared,” the Deputy Minister said.

However, Mr. Genfi disclosed that additional challenges emerged during the inspection. “Fuel leakages were detected in the right-hand wing tank. Although that section was repaired, another problem occurred while reinstalling the lower panel beneath the wing,” he noted.

The setback prompted Dassault Aviation to invite the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of the Falcon wing to assess the issue and provide technical support to speed up the repairs.

“The OEM’s team has completed all necessary work, and the right-hand wing has now been fully restored,” he said.

Mr. Genfi added that before the aircraft’s return, it will undergo a final series of tests — including a fuel tank leak test, a third engine ground run, repainting of the repaired panel, and a final acceptance flight to confirm full operational safety.

“The Falcon 900EX aircraft will return to Ghana once all these tests are concluded and certification for safe flight is granted,” he assured Parliament.