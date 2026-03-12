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Who in their right mind would say the current NPP status quo should continue – Eugene Antwi quizzes

  Thu, 12 Mar 2026
NPP NPP General Secretary hopeful, Eugene Boakye Antwi
THU, 12 MAR 2026 1
NPP General Secretary hopeful, Eugene Boakye Antwi

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary hopeful, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has questioned calls for continuity in the party following the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Good Afternoon Ghana on Metro TV on Thursday, March 12, the aspiring NPP General Secretary said the scale of the party’s electoral loss makes it difficult to justify maintaining the current approach.

“Who in their right mind would say the status quo should continue?” he asked during the interview.

Boakye Antwi said the outcome of the 2024 elections should compel party members to rethink their strategy and leadership structure as they prepare for future contests.

“The verdict of the 2024 elections is captured in the results,” he stated, describing the performance as “the most abysmal record since the party was founded in 1992.”

Although he avoided directly criticising current party executives, the former legislator said the results of the election speak for themselves.

“I’m not here to judge anybody,” he said.

“But the delegates have all seen it. Every NPP member, delegate or membership, they’ve all seen the results of 2024.”

His comments come as the NPP begins internal processes to elect new national executives after selecting former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the next election cycle.

Eugene Boakye Antwi argued that the party must choose leaders capable of rebuilding unity and restoring confidence among supporters.

“My position here today is to sell my vision to my party people,” he said.

“Those who buy into it should rally behind me and make me the next general secretary to turn things around.”

He added that internal elections should not only be about personalities but also about the direction the party intends to take.

“Every internal election must solve two problems,” he said. “It must be both a decision and a direction.”

-metrotvonline

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Comments

Kwame | 3/13/2026 10:45:57 AM

Many of the NPP politicians pretend they are not aware of the deep crisis the party is currently facing. The crisis is deeper than they think, and it is only a few who hate to pretend they are not aware of the problem. The impact of the eight years of governance of the NPP was a disaster that has become like an image or photo hanging in the mind of every victim of the government. While the economy, businesses, and investments totally collapsed amid widespread corruption, the NPP government wa...

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