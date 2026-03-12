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Two robbery suspects killed in shootout with police on Obuasi–Dunkwa Highway

  Thu, 12 Mar 2026
Crime & Punishment Two robbery suspects killed in shootout with police on Obuasi–Dunkwa Highway
THU, 12 MAR 2026

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has successfully dismantled a dangerous armed robbery gang operating along the Obuasi-Dunkwa highway following intelligence-driven operations conducted on 10th and 11th March 2026.

The operations, which involved an exchange of gunfire, resulted in the deaths of two suspects, the seizure of firearms, and multiple arrests. The exercise also exposed a wider illegal arms supply network in the Asawase area of the Ashanti Region.

On Tuesday, 10th March 2026, police received credible intelligence that armed men were gathered in a bush along the Obuasi-Dunkwa highway preparing to carry out a robbery. Rapid deployment of police teams led to the sighting of four armed suspects. The gang opened fire and attempted to flee, prompting police to return fire, fatally wounding two suspects while the remaining two reportedly escaped.

Recovered from the scene were an AK-47 assault rifle with 28 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, a pump-action gun with five BB cartridges, eight additional rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, and one spent BB cartridge.

The deceased suspects were identified as David Aheto, 42, from Sogakope and residing in Asin Fosu, and Illiasu Bawa, 32, from Banda Nkwanta in the Savannah Region. Both were pronounced dead on arrival at Bekwai Municipal Hospital.

Investigations linked the suspects to multiple robberies in Obuasi, Dunkwa, Wasa Akropong, and Asin Fosu. Intelligence further identified Samuel Agyei, alias Africa, and others on remand at Wasa Akropong as members of the gang. Alhaji Abdalah of Asawase, Kumasi, is alleged to have sold the recovered AK-47 to the gang for GH₵45,000 and also supplied a G3 rifle and a pistol to Samuel Agyei.

A follow-up operation on 11th March 2026 led to the arrest of Aminu Iddrisu, alias 0244, who guided police to one AK-47 and a Bruni pistol hidden in a sheep pen at Moshie Zongo, Kumasi. Another suspect, Daniel Debrah, 24, was also arrested, and police recovered a red Toyota Corolla suspected to be proceeds from the gang’s robberies.

Suspects Abdalah Alhassan, Jemini Usman alias Babamu, Aminu Iddrisu alias 0244, and Daniel Debrah remain in police custody assisting investigations. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend Mallam Aminu and other gang members still at large and to recover any remaining firearms.

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on armed robbery and illegal firearm trading, vowing to pursue all individuals involved to the full extent of the law.

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