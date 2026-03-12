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Galamsey fight: Blue Water Guards destroy two chanfans on River Amansri

  Thu, 12 Mar 2026
Mining Galamsey fight: Blue Water Guards destroy two chanfans on River Amansri
THU, 12 MAR 2026

Notorious illegal miners operating on the Amansri River in the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region have had two of their chanfan platforms destroyed by the Bogoso Blue Water Guards during an operation on Thursday, March 12.

The task force also confiscated motorbikes belonging to the suspected illegal miners during the exercise aimed at curbing activities that continue to pollute the river.

Speaking to Citi News after the operation, the Team Lead of the Bogoso Blue Water Guards, Allan Acheampong, said the action became necessary after the miners ignored several warnings to stop operating on the river.

According to him, the group had previously engaged the miners and even reached out to local chiefs to caution them, but the illegal activities persisted.

“We have warned them several times. We have even spoken to their chiefs to warn them to desist from working on the river, but all to no avail. So we had no option than to burn their machines,” he said.

He further urged all individuals engaged in illegal mining along the river to immediately halt their activities.

“We want everybody to desist from working on the river,” he added.

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