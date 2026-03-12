National Security cracks down on toxic ‘Madara Sukudai’ herbal drink in Kumasi

National Security has begun a major operation to remove a controversial herbal drink known as ‘Madara Sukudai’ from the streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region after scientific tests confirmed the product contains dangerous chemical substances.

The action follows laboratory analysis conducted by the Department of Pharmacology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), which detected the presence of harmful chemicals including acetone, zinc chloride and ethanol in the drink.

The beverage, widely sold in Zongo communities and around auto mechanic workshops by some Nigerien nationals and Ghanaians, has gained popularity among consumers who believe it has the ability to cleanse the heart and improve health.

However, scientists have warned that the mixture poses serious health risks. Acute toxicity experiments carried out on laboratory rats revealed alarming results, with every rat administered low, medium or high doses of the drink dying within 24 hours.

Researchers also observed that the liquid was capable of melting plastic containers used to store it.

Professor Cynthia Amaning Danquah explained that acetone is a powerful industrial solvent commonly found in nail polish remover, zinc chloride is a highly corrosive chemical used in batteries and wood preservation, while ethanol is a form of alcohol.

She cautioned the public to stay away from the drink, stressing that its consumption could lead to severe gastrointestinal irritation and may cause long term damage to the liver and kidneys.

Further chronic toxicity studies are currently underway to determine the full extent of the health dangers associated with the drink.

Meanwhile, Ashanti Regional Deputy Security Coordinator Alhaji Njeh Abdallah Umar has led an operation that resulted in the arrest of a trader suspected to be supplying the chemicals used in producing the concoction.

He described the widespread sale of Sukudai as a serious national security and public health concern, noting that even some of those who sell the product reportedly avoid drinking it themselves.

Consultant nephrologist Elliot Koranteng Tannor also warned that the corrosive nature of the mixture could severely damage the digestive tract as well as vital organs such as the liver and kidneys.

He further raised concerns about the absence of regulated dosages, explaining that the inconsistent quantities sold on the streets could significantly increase the risk of life threatening health complications.

National Security officials in the Ashanti Region say they are working closely with other agencies across the country to clamp down on the production and sale of Sukudai and eliminate the product from the Ghanaian market.