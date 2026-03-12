Mahama only fuels Ibrahim's private jet for trips — Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has clarified that the government does not pay maintenance or servicing costs for the private jet owned by Ibrahim Mahama, which President John Dramani Mahama has used for some official trips.

According to him, the responsibility for maintaining the aircraft, including the payment of the pilot and other crew members, lies entirely with the owner. He explained that the state only pays for operational expenses such as fuel and landing charges whenever the President uses the jet for official travel.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, March 12, Kwakye Ofosu said the arrangement helps the government avoid the higher costs that would arise from chartering an aircraft for presidential trips.

“The President does not rent the aircraft; he only fuels it. The aircraft belongs to somebody, so the owner retains the services of the pilot and other personnel who work on it,” he said.

He explained that if the government were to rent an aircraft, it would have to pay rental charges in addition to covering fuel and maintenance costs for the period the aircraft is used.

“When the President rents an aircraft, apart from paying the rent, he would also have to cover fuel and all the costs associated with maintaining that aircraft during the time he is using it. By not doing so, the President is saving public funds,” he stated.

His clarification follows concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament and policy think tank IMANI Africa over the President’s use of the private jet for official travels, including his recent trip to South Korea.