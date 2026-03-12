Fitch warns oil and gas prices could surge after Strait of Hormuz disruption

Fitch Ratings has cautioned that global energy prices are likely to rise following the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes.

The London-based credit rating agency has revised its 2026 Brent crude price forecast upward to $70 per barrel from an earlier projection of $63, citing escalating geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

According to Fitch, although the surge in prices could be short-lived, the current situation has created a significant geopolitical risk premium, with uncertainty surrounding how long the conflict and the disruption to oil transit will persist.

In its latest assessment, the agency also pointed to rising European gas prices, attributing the trend to colder weather conditions, reduced supply flows from the United States, and production disruptions in the Middle East tied to the conflict.

“The higher 2026 TTF assumption reflects the Middle East conflict, cold weather, and lower supplies from the US,” Fitch stated in the report.

The agency further projected that Henry Hub gas prices for 2027 and 2028 are likely to increase due to stronger domestic demand and the economics of liquefied natural gas exports.

Fitch noted that prior to the current tensions the global oil market had been experiencing an oversupply. However, the Strait of Hormuz typically handles around 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products daily, accounting for roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade.

The rating agency warned that a prolonged disruption to the route could significantly drive up average oil and gas prices worldwide, particularly as alternative export routes remain limited.