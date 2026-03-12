Police arrest 6 suspects, retrieve 27 stolen goats at Assin Besease barrier

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six suspects believed to be part of a goat-stealing syndicate after intercepting two vehicles transporting suspected stolen livestock at the Assin Besease barrier in the Central Region.

The operation was carried out by the Central North Regional Police Command following intelligence gathering and surveillance in the area.

Police first intercepted a Pajero vehicle with registration number GR 9864-19 carrying four suspects. Officers discovered 15 goats and one sheep in the vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, a Toyota Highlander with registration number GR 1623-16 was also stopped with two suspects and 11 goats on board.

In total, the police retrieved 27 goats and one sheep believed to have been stolen from several communities. Fourteen of the animals were found dead while 13 were alive.

One of the suspects, who identified himself as Taakum, told investigators that the group allegedly used maize mixed with chemicals to weaken the goats before capturing them.

Police said the Pajero vehicle had allegedly begun its operation in several villages, moving through areas including Breman Asikuma, Kokoso, Amanfopong and Akyim Achiase before heading towards Assin Brofoyedru, where officers intercepted it on the Assin Bankyease road.

During the attempted arrest, a gun battle reportedly broke out between police officers and suspects in the Pajero vehicle, leaving two suspects and a police officer injured.

They are currently receiving treatment at the St Francis Xavier Hospital.

Police said the suspects, the two vehicles and the recovered animals remain in custody while investigations continue as part of efforts to clamp down on livestock theft in the region.