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George Opare Addo calls for mindset shift toward TVET to unlock sustainable jobs

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Education George Opare Addo calls for mindset shift toward TVET to unlock sustainable jobs
THU, 12 MAR 2026

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Hon. George Opare Addo, has urged Ghanaians to rethink their perception of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), stressing that sustainable and decent employment increasingly lies outside traditional office roles.

Speaking at the Japan–Ghana AutoConnect: Skills Beyond Borders Service Programme Launch, themed “Resetting Ghana through Youth Technical Excellence and Global Workforce Integration”, Hon. Opare Addo highlighted the critical role of TVET in equipping young people with practical, market-relevant skills that enable them to thrive locally and globally.

“Many young people still aspire only to white-collar jobs, but the reality is that decent and sustainable employment is found within the TVET sector,” he said. He encouraged secondary school graduates and other youth who have not transitioned into tertiary institutions to explore opportunities within Ghana’s technical and vocational programs.

The Minister underscored initiatives by the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana TVET Service and the Green Auto Factory, which offer apprenticeship programs, hands-on training, and exposure to international standards in the automotive sector. He noted that with the rise of electric vehicles, many existing skills risk becoming obsolete if not updated. “TVET is not just an alternative but a critical investment in the country’s future workforce. When you are skilled with your hands, nobody can take that away from you,” he added.

Through programs such as the National Apprenticeship Program, the Minister explained, Ghana is expanding access to industry-relevant training that equips young people to build sustainable livelihoods and establish their own enterprises. Practical, hands-on experience is central to preparing youth for the realities of the modern workforce.

Highlighting the automotive sector’s potential, Hon. Opare Addo revealed that roughly 300,000 people are currently employed in the industry. The Japan-Ghana AutoConnect initiative will provide participants with three months of Japanese language training, followed by six months of specialised automotive training, culminating in Level 3 automobile mechanic certifications. Graduates will also have opportunities for international employment placements, particularly in Japan, through Ghana’s labour mobility initiatives.

The Minister concluded by urging young Ghanaians to embrace TVET programs and apprenticeship opportunities, emphasising that discipline, practical skills, and mindset change are key to building successful and sustainable careers.

A representative from the Embassy of Japan in Ghana reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s human capital development. Speaking on behalf of Ambassador Yoshimoto Hiroshi, the embassy official said the initiative will equip youth with practical technical skills in the automobile industry and help bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry needs.

The project, led by Green Auto Factory Aichi (GAFA) in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment and the Ghana Technical and Industrial Development Trust (TIDET), aims to train up to 100,000 young people over the next ten years. The embassy representative also noted that proper training in vehicle maintenance will enhance road safety and reduce air pollution in Ghana.

He encouraged trainees to adopt the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen, promoting continuous improvement through small, consistent efforts, and described the program as a practical example of strengthened cooperation between Japan and Ghana in developing a skilled and globally competitive workforce.

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