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NPP launches nationwide digital membership registration exercise

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
NPP NPP launches nationwide digital membership registration exercise
THU, 12 MAR 2026

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, has announced the commencement of a nationwide internal membership registration exercise aimed at strengthening the party’s database and improving transparency in membership administration.

Speaking during a media engagement, Mr. Frimpong revealed that the party has introduced a digital platform for the payment of membership dues and registration of members. According to him, all dues must be paid through the party’s digital system, while dues cards issued to constituencies will only serve as confirmation of payments already captured on the platform.

He explained that constituency treasurers, secretaries, and chairmen have access to the system to verify payment records and authenticate dues cards. He also stressed that constituency executives are not permitted to collect dues or any money directly from party members.

The General Secretary disclosed that the online registration portal has been designed to accommodate three categories of members: registered voters, non-registered voters, and members living abroad. Members who complete the online registration and pay their dues will receive a temporary digital membership card. However, they must visit their respective polling stations to finalize the process and obtain a permanent membership card.

As part of the exercise, the party will hold a three-week nationwide polling station registration programme across all 276 constituencies and more than 40,000 polling stations. The exercise will take place every Saturday and Sunday between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. from March 14 to March 31.

The general secretary further indicated that members can conveniently pay their dues using the USSD code 920*270# or through the NPP Mobile App.

To ensure compliance and smooth coordination, the party has also established a call centre to monitor the exercise and receive reports of challenges or non-adherence to the schedule across the country.

He noted that although every Ghanaian is eligible to register through the portal, registration and payment of dues alone do not automatically grant members the right to vote or contest in internal elections. Such eligibility, he explained, will depend on verification and compliance with the party’s constitution, including enrollment in the polling station register as required under Article 3 of the party’s constitution.

He urged all polling station executives to remain present during the scheduled meetings to facilitate the registration process, adding that exceptions may only be granted under special circumstances such as farming activities or traditional taboo days.

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