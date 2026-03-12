Mahama should’ve known better than use his brother’s jet for official travels — Walewale MP

The Member of Parliament for Walewale, Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama for using his brother’s private jet for official travel.

The President has come under public scrutiny after he was spotted using the aircraft during a visit to South Korea.

Critics have since raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest, especially as after the President launched a code of ethics which bars government appointees from engaging in conflict of interest.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Thursday, March 12, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker said the President should have avoided placing himself in a situation that could raise ethical questions.

“The potential conflict of using a private person’s jet for official trips is apparent, and it is clear for everyone to see. And now you are not using just any private person, you are using the private jet of your brother,” he stated.

Mahama Tiah further argued that the development raises concerns about ethical standards expected of public officials, particularly the President.

“So the palpable conflict of interest is there. If the president must live beyond reproach so that people will not see any semblance of unethical conduct in his behaviour, then he should not put himself in such a position,” he said.

The Walewale MP stressed that the President could have opted for commercial travel instead of using a family member’s aircraft to avoid public controversy.