ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ECOWAS holds experts meeting in Accra on Economic and Social Council rollout

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
General News ECOWAS holds experts meeting in Accra on Economic and Social Council rollout
THU, 12 MAR 2026

Experts from member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have convened in Accra to discuss the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOWAS-ECOSOC).

The meeting, organised by the ECOWAS Commission through its Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, was held on Tuesday, March 10, ahead of a ministerial session expected to validate and formally operationalise the regional body.

The engagement brought together experts from ECOWAS member states to review proposals and frameworks aimed at establishing the ECOWAS-ECOSOC as a key platform for inclusive governance within the regional bloc.

The Economic and Social Council is provided for under Article 14 of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty of 1993 as an institutional mechanism intended to strengthen participatory governance in the region.

The council is expected to serve as a consultative and advocacy body that allows non-state actors to contribute to regional decision-making processes.

Under the arrangement, civil society organisations, women’s groups, youth representatives and the private sector are expected to play an active role in shaping policies that support regional integration and development.

In a news release shared on Thursday, March 12, the ECOWAS Commission, the operationalisation of the council forms part of a phased approach aimed at strengthening collaboration between governments and non-state actors across West Africa.

The initiative is also expected to deepen democratic participation and ensure that regional policies reflect the views and interests of broader segments of society.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, Director-General, SIGA SIGA applauds NAFCO for turning GH¢19m loss into GH¢91.7m profit

1 hour ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS should be formalised and given legislative backing — Minority Galamsey fight: NAIMOS should be formalised and given legislative backing — Mino...

2 hours ago

Ghana stands firmly behind you — Presidency cheers on Black Stars ahead of World Cup opener 'Ghana stands firmly behind you' — Presidency cheers on Black Stars ahead of Wor...

5 hours ago

Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns

6 hours ago

Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two

6 hours ago

World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track system World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track syst...

6 hours ago

World Cup 2026: Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your footsteps — Mahama charges Black Stars against Panama World Cup 2026: 'Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your ...

6 hours ago

SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his room SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his r...

6 hours ago

Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as shortcut to success — Mary Addah Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as 'shortcut to success' — Mary Addah

6 hours ago

About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — UNICEF About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — ...

Just in....
body-container-line