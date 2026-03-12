ECOWAS holds experts meeting in Accra on Economic and Social Council rollout

Experts from member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have convened in Accra to discuss the operationalisation of the ECOWAS Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOWAS-ECOSOC).

The meeting, organised by the ECOWAS Commission through its Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, was held on Tuesday, March 10, ahead of a ministerial session expected to validate and formally operationalise the regional body.

The engagement brought together experts from ECOWAS member states to review proposals and frameworks aimed at establishing the ECOWAS-ECOSOC as a key platform for inclusive governance within the regional bloc.

The Economic and Social Council is provided for under Article 14 of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty of 1993 as an institutional mechanism intended to strengthen participatory governance in the region.

The council is expected to serve as a consultative and advocacy body that allows non-state actors to contribute to regional decision-making processes.

Under the arrangement, civil society organisations, women’s groups, youth representatives and the private sector are expected to play an active role in shaping policies that support regional integration and development.

In a news release shared on Thursday, March 12, the ECOWAS Commission, the operationalisation of the council forms part of a phased approach aimed at strengthening collaboration between governments and non-state actors across West Africa.

The initiative is also expected to deepen democratic participation and ensure that regional policies reflect the views and interests of broader segments of society.