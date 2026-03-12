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Thu, 12 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Evacuating Nationals in the Middle East Has Become a Major Problem

Evacuating Nationals in the Middle East Has Become a Major Problem

Escalating Conflict and Security Risks

The recent war involving Iran and its adversaries has created a dangerous environment across many Middle Eastern countries. Missile strikes, drone attacks, and military operations have made cities and transport routes unsafe. Governments are therefore urging their citizens to leave the region immediately.

Because attacks can occur suddenly, evacuation operations must be conducted quickly and often under dangerous conditions.

Airspace Closures and Flight Disruptions

One of the biggest challenges is the disruption of aviation.

Many airports temporarily suspended operations.

Several countries closed their airspace.
Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the region.

More than 23,000 flights were cancelled during the early phase of the crisis, making it difficult for people to find routes out of the region.

As a result, many citizens remain stranded or must travel through complicated routes by land before reaching functioning airports.

Large Numbers of Foreign Nationals
The Middle East hosts millions of foreign workers, students, and expatriates, especially in countries such as the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait.

For example:
France estimates about 400,000 French citizens living in the region.

The United States helped over 43,000 Americans leave the region within days of the conflict.

Australia has evacuated thousands of its citizens from Gulf countries.

Managing evacuations for such large populations places enormous pressure on governments and transport systems.

Logistical and Diplomatic Challenges
Evacuation requires coordination between many actors, including:

Foreign ministries
Airlines and charter companies
Host governments
Military forces
Countries often organize special charter flights or military aircraft to rescue citizens. However, these operations are costly and require diplomatic permissions to use airports and airspace.

Stranded Citizens and Humanitarian Concerns

Many people are stuck in hotels, airports, or temporary shelters while waiting for evacuation.

Students, migrant workers, and tourists often face difficulties such as:

Lack of transport
High travel costs
Limited information
Security fears
Embassies are therefore working to provide emergency assistance and coordinate evacuation lists.

Conclusion
The evacuation of nationals from the Middle East has become a complex international challenge due to ongoing conflict, air travel disruptions, the large number of foreign citizens in the region, and the logistical difficulties of organizing safe departures. Governments continue to rely on charter flights, military transport, and diplomatic coordination to bring their citizens home safely.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1354 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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