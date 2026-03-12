Speed up 24-hour economy rollout to address unemployment — NDC's Gabriella Tetteh urges gov’t

The Central Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gabriella Tetteh, has urged the government to expedite the rollout of initiatives under the 24-hour economy policy to address Ghana’s unemployment challenge.

The 24-hour economy policy was a key campaign promise by the NDC ahead of the 2024 general elections.

It was introduced with the aim of boosting productivity by encouraging businesses and institutions to operate in shifts around the clock to create more jobs.

Parliament has since passed the law establishing the 24-Hour Economy Authority to oversee the operationalisation of the policy.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day programme on Thursday, March 12, Tetteh said the government must move swiftly to implement the policy so young people can begin to benefit from the opportunities it promises.

“I think that government rollout of some of the other programs that we’ve started, like the 24-hour economy Bill Act that was passed by Parliament, we should quickly implement those programs so that the young people of this country can benefit,” she said.

The NDC communicator noted that unemployment has been a major challenge confronting successive governments over the years and remains a pressing issue under the current administration.

“Unemployment has for the greater part of the last decade been a big challenge for all successive governments, and the current NDC administration is no exception to it,” she stated.

Tetteh explained that aside the security services recruitment, the government is pursuing several youth-focused initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities.

She cited programmes under the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), the National Youth Authority’s apprenticeship initiative, and interventions by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) as some of the efforts being deployed.

According to her, the government is also working with the private sector to expand job opportunities for young people while exploring other policy interventions to tackle the unemployment challenge.