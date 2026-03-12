Sharjah Charity empowers orphans through Qur’an recitation competition

In a touching display of faith, hope, and compassion, Sharjah International Charity has organized a special Qur’an recitation and memorization competition for Muslim orphans across various regions of Ghana, giving vulnerable children a renewed sense of purpose and spiritual direction.

The initiative, held during the holy month of Ramadan, brought together orphaned children who are beneficiaries of the charity’s humanitarian support programmes. Beyond being a contest, the event served as a powerful reminder that even in the face of hardship, the light and guidance of the Qur’an can inspire young hearts to pursue a meaningful and disciplined life.

The competition aimed to strengthen the children’s relationship with the Book of Allah, encouraging them to remain spiritually grounded while pursuing both Islamic and secular education. For many of the orphans, the Qur’an represents not only religious guidance but also hope, comfort, and a moral compass for life.

Speaking on the sidelines of a brief but colourful ceremony held to award winners of the various categories, the Country Director of Race 4 Aid Ghana, Sheikh Imam Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakar, emphasized the importance of nurturing the spiritual development of the children alongside their general education.

Sheikh Mutawakil Abubakar, who also serves as the Chief Imam of the Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, explained that the competition was organized to ensure that orphans under the care and sponsorship of the charity remain closely connected to the teachings of the Qur’an.

According to him, the initiative goes beyond memorization, seeking to instill the values, discipline, and character embedded in the Islamic faith.

“Practicing the religion begins with understanding the Qur’an. It is the primary source of guidance for Muslims. When children build a strong relationship with the Qur’an, it shapes their character and helps guide them throughout their lives,” he said.

The programme brought together three organizations in Ghana that partner Sharjah International Charity in supporting orphaned children. These include Birim Charity, Ghana Charity based in Tamale, and Race for Aid.

Each organization presented 15 orphan participants for the competition, bringing the total number of contestants to 45. The children competed in different categories of Qur’an recitation and memorization, showcasing remarkable dedication and commitment despite the challenges many of them face.

Organizers chose the month of Ramadan for the competition because of its deep spiritual significance. Ramadan is widely regarded as the “Month of the Qur’an,” as it marks the period when the Holy Qur’an was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

For the participants, the event was more than a competition, it was a moment of recognition, encouragement, and inspiration. Many of the children recited verses with confidence and passion, reflecting the impact of the spiritual training they continue to receive.

Despite the encouraging performances, Sheikh Mutawakil Abubakar noted that more work remains to be done in strengthening Qur’anic education among young Muslims, particularly vulnerable children.

He therefore called on parents, guardians, and Islamic scholars to intensify efforts to guide children toward a deeper understanding of the Qur’an and its teachings.

He noted that the award ceremony falls on the 19th day of Ramadan, a day that coincides with the Day of Zayed for Humanity, commemorating the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the United Arab Emirates.

For the young orphans who participated, the event carried a powerful message: that through faith, knowledge, and perseverance, their circumstances do not define their future. With the Qur’an as their guide, they can grow into responsible individuals capable of contributing positively to society.