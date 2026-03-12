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500,000 applicants chasing 5,000 security slots worrying — NDC's Gabriella Tetteh

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines 500,000 applicants chasing 5,000 security slots worrying — NDCs Gabriella Tetteh
THU, 12 MAR 2026

The Central Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gabriella Tetteh, has expressed concern over the huge number of applicants in the ongoing security services recruitment exercise.

More than 500,000 applicants reportedly applied for positions across the police, immigration, fire and other security agencies, although available vacancies are estimated at about 5,000.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day programme on Thursday, March 12, the NDC communicator said the situation reflects the broader unemployment challenge facing the country.

“It’s worrying that 500,000 people are applying to positions that only one percent can be accepted to. That is worrying,” she stated.

She explained that the government cannot significantly increase recruitment numbers due to budgetary constraints.

According to her, the current administration is pursuing other initiatives aimed at creating jobs for the youth outside the security sector.

“We couldn’t even make it 10 percent, which would have been 50,000, because recruitment into the security services is also an item on the government’s budget, and there is a limit to the fiscal space government has to recruit more people into the public service,” she said.

She added that the government also intends to accelerate the implementation of the 24-hour economy policy to help expand job opportunities.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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