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Interior Ministry must refund GH¢200 to unsuccessful security service applicants — Ntim Fordjour

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Interior Ministry must refund GH¢200 to unsuccessful security service applicants — Ntim Fordjour
THU, 12 MAR 2026 3

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has called on the Ministry of the Interior to refund application fees paid by unsuccessful applicants in the ongoing security services recruitment.

According to him, the ministry should return the GH¢200 paid by each applicant who will not be recruited into the various security services.

More than 500,000 applicants reportedly applied for positions across the police, immigration, fire and other security agencies, although available vacancies are estimated at about 5,000.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM on Thursday, March 12, the Assin South Member of Parliament argued that the ministry was aware of the limited vacancies but still allowed hundreds of thousands of young people to apply.

He described the situation as unfair to the applicants whose expectations were raised by the recruitment announcement.

“The Ministry must refund 200 cedis to each of the applicants that have been scammed. They must refund it to all of them because you know that you don’t have space for that much, and yet you let them all apply,” he said.

Rev. Fordjour further criticised the ministry for expanding the age limit for applicants, which he believes created the impression that there were more opportunities available.

“At the time you were advertising and creating that impression, you even expanded the age limit to 35. What were you telling them? You were telling them directly that there is space for them,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has stated that applicants who will be disqualified at the medical stage will be considered in the next recruitment exercise.

According to him, government will retain the data of such applicants to ensure they are given priority in future recruitment instead of restarting the process.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 3/12/2026 4:35:06 PM

Which president or government started this robberies on Ghanaians?

Comments3
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