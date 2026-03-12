NYA CEO Osman Ayariga calls for economic empowerment of youth at IYES 2026

At the 2026 International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES), Osman Ayariga emphasized the need for economic empowerment of Ghanaian youth, urging them to move from potential to productivity.

In his keynote speech, Osman Ayariga highlighted the importance of programs that equip young people with practical skills to create jobs and drive national development.

“When a young person gains a skill today, it does not only change one life. It changes families. It changes communities. And ultimately, it changes the nation,” he said, citing success stories from the National Apprenticeship Programme.

Osman Ayariga also stressed the concept of “Transgenerational Impact,” noting that today’s generation has the power to build opportunities and systems that will benefit future generations.

He encouraged youth to embrace vision, courage, and service as guiding principles for creating lasting change.

The CEO praised the ongoing collaboration with organizations such as the iYES Foundation, whose 12-year commitment to youth leadership and social impact has inspired a new generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

He concluded his remarks with a call to action: “Will history say this was the generation that waited, or the generation that rose? The generation that complained, or the generation that created solutions?”