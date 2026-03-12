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Thu, 12 Mar 2026 Headlines

Issues with security recruitment due to Interior Minister’s centralised position — Analyst

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Issues with security recruitment due to Interior Minister’s centralised position — Analyst

Security Analyst Richard Kumadoe has criticised the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, over controversies surrounding the ongoing security services recruitment process.

According to him, the challenges currently being discussed in the public space would likely not have arisen if the minister had not taken a central role in the recruitment exercise.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Thursday, March 12, Kumadoe argued that the minister had no direct responsibility to manage the recruitment process for the various security agencies.

“Definitely there wouldn’t be any problem with the security recruitment if the minister had not come to take the centralized position. He has no business doing that, and he brought this upon himself,” he said.

The analyst noted that other security institutions such as the military and intelligence agencies have conducted recruitment without attracting similar public criticism,

He asserted that the current concerns stem largely from how the process has been handled.

Kumadoe further questioned the introduction of a third-party vendor to manage parts of the recruitment process, claiming that the security agencies themselves did not request such an arrangement.

“But because he introduced a third-party vendor into the recruitment agency for which the security agencies themselves have not asked for, it is creating some level of concern that the agency handlers are afraid and they don’t know what the minister is dragging them into,” he explained.

He also outlined what he described as the standard stages in security recruitment: the purchase of forms, document verification and examination, aptitude tests, and the final vetting stage which includes medical checks, background investigations, and interviews.

Kumadoe stressed that background checks for security recruitment are legally handled by specific state institutions which to him, raises concerns about the capacity and mandate of the external vendor involved in the digital recruitment platform.

His comments come amid increasing public debate over the ongoing recruitment exercise for the security services, which is expected to select about 5,000 successful applicants from more than 500,000 candidates who applied.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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