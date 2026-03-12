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Uganda grants visa-free entry for 40 African countries — Ras Mubarak

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Uganda grants visa-free entry for 40 African countries — Ras Mubarak
THU, 12 MAR 2026 2

Ras Mubarak, one of the lead advocates for the Borderless Africa Campaign, has announced that Uganda has granted visa-free entry to nationals of 40 out of 55 African countries.

The development is seen as a significant step toward fostering free movement and regional integration across the continent.

The announcement was made in a social media post on Thursday, March 12, by the former Kumbungu Member of Parliament, who described it as a major milestone for the borderless Africa initiative.

“Exciting news from Uganda. Our advocacy is paying off. Uganda has announced visa-free entry for nationals of 40 out of 55 African countries, a major step toward the full visa-free Africa we pushed for,” Ras Mubarak said.

The "Borderless Africa" initiatives, notably the "Make Africa Borderless Now!" campaign by the Africa Prosperity Network and Africans Rising, are citizen-driven movements aimed at removing artificial, colonial-era borders to facilitate free movement, trade, and economic integration.

The program aims to remove bureaucratic barriers, enhance cultural and economic exchange, and bring Africa closer to achieving the African Union’s vision of a single continental passport by 2030.

It is expected to boost tourism, trade, and regional cooperation, furthering the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and advancing efforts to create a more interconnected Africa.

312202631858-j4eq2762gb-mubarak-on-mubarak.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 3/12/2026 4:40:20 PM

None of you has the brain to talk about the cross border crime that most people think it's great business opportunity? Everyone wants to be a legend in politics but not thinking of the crime that are raging across the continent in the name of one Africa free border entry.

Comments2
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