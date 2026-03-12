I was poisoned due to my galamsey fight — Hannah Bissiw

The Administrator for the Minerals Development Fund and National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hannah Louisa Bissiw, has disclosed that she was poisoned while combating illegal mining activities in Ghana.

Bissiw, who was highly active in the fight against galamsey in 2025, said the ordeal has not deterred her from continuing her anti-illegal mining efforts.

Speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV on Thursday, March 12, she explained that she is still deeply involved, coordinating activities across regional and zonal offices.

“Along the line, I got poisoned. But by the grace of God, I survived,” she revealed.

“Now we have regional zonal coordinators. We have northern zone A, northern zone B, middle zone A, middle zone B, and the coastal zone with coordinators. We have a national coordinator, and we are working on the ground,” Bissiw added.

Despite the challenges, the MDF Administrator stressed her continued commitment to the fight.

“My job was, and still is, to ensure that structures are set up properly, to coordinate efforts effectively, and make sure illegal mining does not take the lead,” she said.

Bissiw further recounted the human cost of galamsey, emphasizing the many lives lost in local communities.

She cited tragic incidents, including children who drowned while playing near mining pits, and women who risked their lives collecting firewood near illegal mining sites.