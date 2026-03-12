Big push for new justice (Part 13)

“I think,” President Philippe Guterres looked around awaiting whatever reaction might come. “I think we all in this room can agree.” No reaction of rejection. “Then…let us carry on with our agenda.”

The atmosphere in the room was a combination and mixture where people ask themselves of what they were really doing at a certain place and the intention to show off to demonstrate their conviction was meaningful and would bring a particular discussion one important step further. They all looked at each other for someone to make the next move.

“Yes, please…your Excellency…go ahead,” said President Guterres and added,”... please feel free.” He smiled, put the wooden hammer aside which he was holding constantly and enjoyed a hot chocolate served by the senior waiter in the room.

“Not to waste anyone’s precious time,” said Sultan Bashir Dimani of Brunei, a slim man with a friendly round face and golden glasses, not any kind of gold, real gold, made light to give him comfort while wearing them,”but I must say we have to acknowledge each individual is precious in the eyes of Allah. In society and culture and economy we are all very different. But when it comes down to us purely as naked born babies now adults clothed well still we are the same human beings. To argue whether the Transatlantic Slave Trade or for example the Holocaust or for three thousands five hundred years slavery in Egypt or close to one thousands of years slavery of the Roman Empire…when you calculate three thousands five hundred years how many slaves can you calculate?” As always when he was nervous and existed, Sultan Bashir Dimani spoke without interpuncture and mixed up ideas jumping from one thought to the next and back again. As a child, a boy among only sisters, his parents had put him under great pressure.

“So when we calculate each year of the Pharaohs reign, having twenty thousand slaves multiplied by three thousand five hundred years makes seventy million slaves for this period alone. I don't now how many slaves were sold and exported during the Transatlantic Slave Trade but I could assume the figures can be compared. In that case makes me wonder why the African Union did not want this period to be seen and recognised as the worst crime in human history against humanity. Or…maybe it is because…”

“Because of what?’ asked the Russian President Vladimir Bolgarich playing with his pencil holding it between his thumb and finger of his left hand. The night before was a night with Vodka and young girls but he looked fresh as ever.

“A race issue…a blame game?” answered Sultan Bashir Dimani not certain what exactly to think as the motion tabled seemed far fetched to him.

“A race issue?” Vladimir Bolgarich was confused reaching over the table as if he wanted to touch the clothes of the Sultan.

“The timing…the timing…must be considered. I mean,” began the Sultan to explain himself. “Why now? Why not long ago or why not later?’

“Yes, why not?” challenged President Bolgarich knowing in his cup of coffee under the whipped cream he would taste Cognac.

“Across Africa military coups can be found anywhere or they are looming. African leaders are not anymore as popular as they used to be to fight for independence. Few characters their people adore and admire are gone and a new group of charismatic leaders to help their nations emerge but still need to prove to their people they can deliver on their hopes created. Time will tell. Eventually tell.”