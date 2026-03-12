Security recruitment expectations stem from past political interference — Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has admitted that political interference in the past contributed to the expectations surrounding recruitment into the country’s security services.

His comment comes amid increasing frustration among thousands of applicants who were unsuccessful in the ongoing internal security recruitment exercise.

More than 500,000 applicants reportedly applied for the exercise which reportedly has just about 5,000 slots, with many raising concerns about mass rejections.

Some supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) had also expected protocol opportunities but were disappointed after the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, noted that there will be no political consideration.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, March 12, Nii Lante Vanderpuye acknowledged that politicians had previously influenced the recruitment process, creating unrealistic expectations among the public.

“Politicians have to take some of the blame. We influenced the system in the past, and that is why today people expect that once they have someone somewhere, they can get recruited,” he said.

He explained that many applicants entered the process believing they would be recruited through political connections as had allegedly happened in the past.

According to him, the disappointment being expressed by many young people stems partly from inadequate public education about the new recruitment process.

The former lawmaker stressed that the current system has been designed to reduce individual interference and ensure that recruitment is based strictly on merit.