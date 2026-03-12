Big push for new justice (Part 12)

"As the second committee our mandate is to look into the aspects of morality and humanity,” reminded President Philippe Guterres of Costa Rica, his colleagues from Asia and Arabia. “Not about the financial implications or return of artifacts. So, please let us stay strictly on this matter. Oh, I see…King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia wants to contribute to our discussion. Please, your majesty, the floor is yours.”

King Abdullah IV educated at Yale University and Cambridge Kings College got up without holding a manuscript in his hands and said:” The African Union has come to the UN to ask for the Transatlantic Slave Trade to be recognised as the worst crime by humans against humanity. The move comes at a time long after the founding of the African Union and matured independence of African states. It is what it is but in history time matters and is relevant for decision making and judgements. We from the Arab League are not too sure about the real intentions of the African Union as of the timing…the why now question…but as it so happens surely we must all ask the same question about the criteria used to determine the Transatlantic Slave as the worst crime committed. Let us all be reminded of the Holocaust in Germany respectively across parts of Europe. In a short period of time just over five years around six Million Jews and others lost their lives, their blood in the trenches they had to dig in front of their German killers across the fields of East and West Europe before the concentration camp system became a killing machine. Thinking they entered a bathhouse to stand under showers collectively in groups of thirty, forty or more… children, old people, pregnant women and more were on an Industrial scale killed by Zylon B produced by IG Farben in Hamburg, a poison gas invested to kill rats.”

“Yes…we bow our heads in deep, deep shame,” admitted German President Wolfgang Dietz trying to hold back his tears.

“In such a short time…let me repeat the numbers as German officers of the concentration camps were efficient and accurate in what they did with records still available to us today,” continued King Abdullah, unshaken by the pictures in his head of images he had to study at Cambridge Kings College. He was trained to become King of his country Saudi Arabia and therefore not allowed to show emotions in public. “We also recall the genocide in Ruanda, the Conquestsdores in Latin America killing massively natives and not to forget to mention to European settlers in the New World, the USA killing Millions of native Indians to take their lands. The question arises and must be discussed which criteria determines the worst crime, second worst crime and so on…the hierarchy of crimes and the aspects of compensation. Thank you.”

President Dietz asked for permission to speak out and said:” What we Germans did during the Third Reich is beyond words. Our generation today, though long time born after the end of WWII, still remembers the tragic moment in our history. The fact that we compensated the survivors of the Holocaust financially as long as they were alive never anything close can be a compensation for lives so brutally murdered in our concentration camps under the dictatorship of Adolf Hitler and his supporters. Being a new country we deeply regret the darkness of our German history. Today our relationship with the state of Israel is special and strong and we defend the right of Israel to live life in peace and prosperity in the region. Any attack against Israel we strongly condemn calling on the people responsible in Israel for Israel to seek for peace with their neighbours and acknowledge the good intentions most of their peaceful neighbours have.”

King Abdullah ended his presentation and before taking his seat again by reminding himself and the others:” While at Kings College I often asked myself whether a people who had suffered so much in history not only during the time of the Holocaust would ever treat people in opposition to them differently or use mechanism to a certain extent they suffered under for so many generations gone already.”

“And your conclusion?" asked President Philippe Guterres before giving the floor to the next speaker.

“Humans find it hard to change and forgive,” answered the King.