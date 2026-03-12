Big push for new justice (Part 11)

The light went off. The room was covered in darkness. Pitch black darkness. No sound to be heard. Everyone in the room froze. No one dared to move an inch. No word spoken. Out of the room in the corridor anxious voices were to be heard. People run up and down. Up and down. Fresh cold air, unreal and yet there. Out of nowhere wind blew like a snake around the heads of the heads of states used to having every situation under control or someone protecting them, staff members to guide them on what to do, what to say, at best what to think. Now it was only them standing together empty handed. No one got up from his seat. Their fear glued them to their chairs. They were helpless.

“I am not sure…,” said the voices of a young woman outside the room in the corridor excited yet insecure and scared,”someone must have cut the cable. Let us check out on the streets. I think I saw road works further up the street before I came here. Come on. Let's go and find it out.”

“I am worth more than that boy over there with his small hands fishing under water. Remember me and my pain. Remember me once as a village farmer along river Niger. I used to provide for my wife, our six children and my two secret girlfriends when they came not in the shadows of the night or at dawn. No, in bright daylight they came to take us away. They did not hide their faces. We knew they were Akans from the Ashanti Empire…not even Ashantis not Ewe…Akans. Put in chains they brought us to Castle Elmina before being sold to the white man. We were begging them not to sell us but to set us free. They had no mercy with us. All they cared for was money. That we were humans was not important to them. No money…greedy for money…and they sold us. As long as there was profit for them to make…nothing else mattered to them. We showed them our blood because of the chains around our neck…but they did not care. No mercy. No human heart reached out to us. They treated us like pigs or cows. And now look at you! You want justice that you denied us. You want to uphold humanity's principles of good behaviour of having mercy on others. But you denied us…you denied us being equal to you. I hear the human rights activists in the USA shouting that we thought being sent abroad was to work as gardeners or housemaids not as slaves…even they know we were put in chains by your people and sold by your people. I know the truth hurts and will haunt you for as long as history lives and is told and shared. When the light comes night is over. Only history lives by day and night.”

“Huch…now all of a sudden…the light is back. I wonder what went wrong. The time standing in the draft the cold wind…it was wired. I had the impression someone was talking to me…above my head,” locked President Kwame Nkrumah Jr up to the ceiling. But nothing except three modern lamps were to be seen.

“Sorry your Excellencies…please accept our deepest regrets. Up the road workers patching the asphalt mistakenly cut a power cable. It took the emergency team a while to connect us again to the power grid. On behalf of Dieter Samstag our Chairman we apologize and hope later today at the banquet we can emburse you all for the discomfort caused. We are deeply sorry,” said the supervisor of the Security Team.