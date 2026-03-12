Electrician granted GHS10,000 bail for stealing 13 pieces of pineapples

A 21-year-old electrician has been granted GHS10,000.00 bail with one surety by the Nkawie circuit court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region, for stealing 13 pieces of pineapples.

Osei Kwadwo pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing and will reappear before the court presided by Mr Robert Addo on March 27 this year.

Police Chief Inspector Anthony Ohene Gyan, prosecuting, told the court that both Osei and the complainant, Charles Ofori, a farmer, were residents of Atuntuma near Nyinahin, in the Atwima Mponua District.

He said on January 21, 2026, the complainant was on his way to the farm and met the accused person carrying a sack containing the pineapples.

The complainant became suspicious and questioned where he got the pineapples.

However, the accused told the complainant that he was not the only person who had cultivated pineapples in the community.

The complainant proceeded to his farm and realised that 13 of his pineapples had been stolen, so he followed the accused person to his house to collect them.

According to the Prosecution, the accused person became offended, took a cutlass, and rushed at the complainant, but he defended himself with a stick.

The complainant then reported the case to the unit committee members in the town, and they arrested the accused person and handed him over to the Adobewura police.

In his caution statement, he admitted the offence and knelt down begging the complainant.

After further investigations he was charged and brought before the court.

GNA