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Total announces fuel price cap in France until end of March

By RFI
France AFP - ED JONES
THU, 12 MAR 2026
AFP - ED JONES

Fuel giant Totalenergies on Thursday announced a 'cap' on petrol and diesel prices at its service stations in mainland France for the next three weeks.
 

The move comes as the cost of oil breached the $10  a barrrel mark following the launch of Israeli and American air strikes on Iran on 28 February.

Iranian retaliation on neighbouring Gulf states has left the region in chaos.

Petrol will cost €1.99 per litre and diesel € 2.09 a litre, said Totalenergies.

"The group has been observing the highly fluctuating situation on the oil markets since the start of the conflict in the Persian Gulf," said a company statement.

"It has led in particular to very strong tensions on the world diesel markets of which France is a major importer.

"In this context, Totalenergies would like to reiterate its transparent pricing policy, which consists of passing on without delay any downward or upward fluctuations in international diesel and petrol prices."

The cap on diesel prices will be available at 1,830 of the 3,300 stations in the TotalEnergies network in France, the company added.

On Wednesday, France backed the emergency release ofoil reserves.

Iran says can fight for months as Israel strikes Beirut hotel

Japan and Germany announced plans Wednesday to release strategic reserves, while the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) has asked member countries to prepare a major emergency stock release.

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure told French media the decisions to tap oil reserves were "undoubtedly part of a highly coordinated strategy".

G7 energy ministers signalled they are prepared to step up emergency measures to stabilise markets if the crisis worsens.

“In principle, we support the implementation of proactive measures to address the situation, including the use of strategic reserves,” they said in a statement.

“We agreed to stand ready to take all necessary measures in coordination with IEA members.”

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RFI
RFI

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