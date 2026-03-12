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Nearly 20,000 French nationals brought home since start of Middle East war

By RFI
Europe AFP - FAYEZ NURELDINE
THU, 12 MAR 2026
AFP - FAYEZ NURELDINE

Nearly 20,000 French nationals have been repatriated from the Middle East since the war erupted on 28 February, government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said. 

The evacuation efforts are ongoing as some 400,000 French citizens lived in or were visiting countries in the Gulf and Middle East when the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel broke out.

The government facilitated the return of 2,000 citizens via state-chartered flights, while an additional 17,000 returned on commercial routes between the Middle East and France that resumed at the government's request, Bregeon told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"This means that just under 20,000 people have returned to French soil at the time of speaking," she added.

France's foreign minister, Joel-Noel Barrot, said on Tuesday an additional nine chartered flights would be scheduled by the end the week.

Another 30,000 seats on commercial flights departing from the Middle East this week will be available for French nationals seeking to return to France, Barrot told the national broadcaster France 2.

He said last week that several repatriation flights for French ⁠nationals had been planned for 4 March.

Around 400,000 French citizens live in the region.
France triples emergency aid to Lebanon as more than 700,000 displaced

The foreign ministry has deployed consular teams at Israel's borders with Egypt and Jordan to facilitate land exits so people can fly onward. It has put in place a similar mechanism in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia, where airspace has remained open.

The war has closed much of the region's airspace and crippled Dubai and Doha airports, two of the world's busiest transit hubs, stranded tens of thousands of passengers and forced airlines to cancel about 40,000 flights, the travel industry's biggest disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic.

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, announced on Wednesday that it had cancelled all flights to Dubai until 28 March due to the war in the region.

The company added that it remained available to repatriate stranded travellers, a process handled through the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

French airline company Air France has suspended several routes in the region. It has cancelled flights to Dubai and Riyadh until 14 March 2026 and suspended those to Tel Aviv and Beirut until 15 March. 

The airline says it is reviewing the situation because of the security risks and airspace restrictions linked to the conflict.

 (with newswires)

RFI
RFI

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