Champions League: Super sub Kvaratskhelia bags a late brace as PSG crush Chelsea

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice on Wednesday night as holders Paris Saint-Germain obliterated Chelsea 5-2 at the Parc des Princes to take command of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The 25-year-old Georgian entered the fray in the 62nd minute for Désiré Doué.

The France international was hooked shortly after allowing Pedro Neto to dispossess him and power down the left wing to set up Enzo Fernandez for Chelsea's second equaliser of the night.

But as Doué pondered on the sidelines, Kvaratskhelia exploited the visitors' increasing brittleness.

At 2-2, with just over 15 minutes remaining, Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Joergensen opened up the cracks.

Bradley Barcola blocked the Dane's intended pass out from the back and directed the ball to Kvaratskhelia who shunted it back for Vitinha to lob Joergensen and restorePSG's lead.

Four minutes from time, skipper Reece James was the next at fault. Senny Mayulu robbed him of the ball in midfield and it quickly found its way to Kvaratskhelia on the left. He drifted to the right and from 25 metres smacked his shot around Joergensen's despairing dive.

At 4-2, the faithful were rejoicing. But their cup was about to run over in second-half stoppage-time.

A slick Vitinha back-heel set Achraf Hakimi off down the right wing, the Morocco international looked up and slid the ball across the penalty area for Kvaratskhelia to slot home under Jorgensen for 5-2.

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PSG, who thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 last May to claim the Champions League trophy for the first time, will start the second leg on 17 March as favourites to progress to the last eight.

Until the three-goal salvo, Chelsea appeared to have weathered PSG's intensity.

Barcola opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

The France international collected Joao Neves' headed knockdown and thrashed the ball into the net high to Joergensen's right.

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PSG's swaggered on. Crisp passing through the lines threatened to overwhelm Chelsea.

Joergensen pushed Ousmane Dembélé's strike from the left onto the post five minutes later.

And he had to dive low to his left shortly after to tip Barcola's curler around the post.

But then Chelsea levelled after 28 minutes. Fernandez spotted Malo Gusto alone on the right.

The France international gathered the ball, weighed up his options and shot straight at the PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safanov.

Fortunately for Gusto, the Russian allowed the ball to squirm under him into the net.

Safonov redeemed himself just before half-time.

He parried Cole Palmer's snap shot and a couple of passes after the save sent Dembélé running at the Chelsea goal.

With Hakimi to his left, Dembélé twisted Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana right and left before slotting past Joergensen to give his side a 2-1 lead at half-time.

"We prepared well for the match as we knew we had to play with intensity from the start," Barcola told French broadcaster Canal +

"There are a few mistakes to correct but overall it's very good. It's one of our benchmark matches this season. We will build on it."