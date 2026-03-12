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Thu, 12 Mar 2026 Education

Engineers Urged to Champion Innovation for Sustainable Development

By Samuel Nana Effah Obeng
Engr. Surv. Dr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah GyameraEngr. Surv. Dr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera

An engineer and land surveyor, Engr. Surv. Dr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera, has called on engineering professionals and students to embrace innovation and digitalization to drive sustainable development in society.

Speaking at the World Engineering Day celebration held at the Biriwa Technical Institute Assembly Hall, Dr. Gyamera emphasized that engineering remains a fundamental force behind human progress and civilization.

Delivering a keynote address on the theme “Smart Engineering for Sustainable Future Through Innovation and Digitalization,” he noted that engineering is deeply rooted in ingenuity and problem-solving aimed at improving human life.

According to him, the construction and engineering profession rests on three key principles—order, precision, and responsibility—which guide professionals in delivering projects that are efficient, reliable, and beneficial to society.

Dr. Gyamera highlighted the critical role of surveying and engineering in national development, explaining that proper measurement and design are the foundation upon which infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and buildings are constructed.

He urged students and young engineers to pursue excellence and use modern technological tools to develop innovative solutions that will address contemporary development challenges.

The event formed part of activities marking World Engineering Day and brought together engineers, academics, students, and industry stakeholders to reflect on the future of engineering in sustainable development.

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