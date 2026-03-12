Police seek AG advice in GH¢7.5m Adabraka daylight robbery case

Police have forwarded a case involving six persons accused of robbing a gold jewellery shop at Adabraka of GH¢7.5 million to the Attorney-General's Office for advice.

An Accra Circuit Court has also refused bail applications filed by lawyers for the accused persons.

The case has been adjourned to March 24, 2026.

The accused persons are Salim Muhammed, also known as Fariwata; Alhassan Illiasu, also known as Arab Man; Hamza Agerego, also known as Lambert or Nene Bowku; and Abdul Samed Bonsiabu Larry, also known as Touch.

The others are Fatao Ibrahim, also known as Motorway, and Abubarkar Sadique, also known as Fifty Cents.

A seventh accused person, Baba Chika, also known as Oil Money, is said to be at large.

The accused persons have denied charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely robbery, and robbery.

Prosecution said the accused persons allegedly robbed the shop in November 2024 and misappropriated GH¢7.5 million which was being transported to a bank.

The prosecution said the accused persons allegedly used a Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GN 7357-19 to carry out the robbery and fired several gunshots into the air.

An occupant of the vehicle transporting the money to the bank was reportedly shot in the left leg.

GNA