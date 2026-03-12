ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police seek AG advice in GH¢7.5m Adabraka daylight robbery case

  Thu, 12 Mar 2026
Crime & Punishment Police seek AG advice in GH¢7.5m Adabraka daylight robbery case
THU, 12 MAR 2026

Police have forwarded a case involving six persons accused of robbing a gold jewellery shop at Adabraka of GH¢7.5 million to the Attorney-General's Office for advice.

An Accra Circuit Court has also refused bail applications filed by lawyers for the accused persons.

The case has been adjourned to March 24, 2026.

The accused persons are Salim Muhammed, also known as Fariwata; Alhassan Illiasu, also known as Arab Man; Hamza Agerego, also known as Lambert or Nene Bowku; and Abdul Samed Bonsiabu Larry, also known as Touch.

The others are Fatao Ibrahim, also known as Motorway, and Abubarkar Sadique, also known as Fifty Cents.

A seventh accused person, Baba Chika, also known as Oil Money, is said to be at large.

The accused persons have denied charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely robbery, and robbery.

Prosecution said the accused persons allegedly robbed the shop in November 2024 and misappropriated GH¢7.5 million which was being transported to a bank.

The prosecution said the accused persons allegedly used a Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GN 7357-19 to carry out the robbery and fired several gunshots into the air.

An occupant of the vehicle transporting the money to the bank was reportedly shot in the left leg.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns

55 minutes ago

Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two

55 minutes ago

World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track system World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track syst...

58 minutes ago

World Cup 2026: Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your footsteps — Mahama charges Black Stars against Panama World Cup 2026: 'Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your ...

1 hour ago

SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his room SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his r...

1 hour ago

Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as shortcut to success — Mary Addah Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as 'shortcut to success' — Mary Addah

1 hour ago

About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — UNICEF About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — ...

1 hour ago

June 17: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.16 on BoG interbank June 17: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.16 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

Prosecute Ofori-Atta in absentia if you have evidence — Ahiagbah tells OSP Prosecute Ofori-Atta in absentia if you have evidence — Ahiagbah tells OSP

2 hours ago

Its incompetent to claim NPP is responsible for bringing back Ofori-Atta — Ahiagbah It's incompetent to claim NPP is responsible for bringing back Ofori-Atta — Ahia...

Just in....
body-container-line