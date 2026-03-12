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NDC govt has increased electricity by 28.14% – Afenyo-Markin

  Thu, 12 Mar 2026
Headlines NDC govt has increased electricity by 28.14% – Afenyo-Markin
THU, 12 MAR 2026

The Minority Leader, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has sharply criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for repeatedly increasing electricity and water tariffs whenever it assumes power, citing both historical and recent hikes as evidence of a recurring pattern.

Speaking at the conclusion of the debate on the State of the Nation Address, Afenyo-Markin recalled that in 2015 alone, electricity tariffs under the NDC rose by 90%, while water tariffs jumped by 88%.

“To go down memory lane, in 2015, electricity went up by 31% in the second quarter. By the fourth quarter, tariffs had surged to 59%. In total, under the previous NDC administration in 2015 alone, electricity tariffs increased by 90% while water tariffs increased by 88%,” he stated.

He also highlighted the party’s more recent adjustments in 2025.

“On 3rd May 2025, electricity tariffs rose by 14.75%. On 1st July, by 2.45%. On 1st October, 1.14%, and on 1st January 2026, by 9.8%.

“That totals a cumulative 28.14% increase in electricity tariffs alone. This is the record of the NDC, yet the President failed to address it,” he added.

Afenyo-Markin argued that these figures reveal a consistent pattern of imposing steep utility burdens on households whenever the NDC governs, raising serious concerns about the party’s approach to managing essential public services.

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